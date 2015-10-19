Aer Lingus passenger dies after biting man midflight: Report

The passenger turned violent Sunday on a flight from Portugal to Ireland.

A man died Sunday on an Aer Lingus flight after biting a passenger, according to reports.

Sky News reported that the 24-year-old Brazilian man was on a flight from Lisbon, Portugal, to Dublin, Ireland when he became violent and bit a fellow passenger who helped restrain him.

The man then fell unconscious and was pronounced dead at Cork Airport, in Ireland, where the flight was diverted, Sky News reported.

An autopsy will reportedly be performed on the man.

Meanwhile, a Portuguese woman on the plane was arrested and charged with possession of amphetamines, Sky News reported. It is unclear whether she was traveling with the man who died.