AG James fights Trump Justice Department over Violence Against Women Act rule changes

Attorney General Letitia James is leading a multi-state charge to block what she calls an “illegal attempt to play politics” with life-saving federal funds for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

On Friday, James joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, arguing that new Trump-era conditions on Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) funding jeopardize critical services and violate federal law.

“For decades, the Violence Against Women Act has helped protect domestic violence survivors and bring their abusers to justice,” said Attorney General James. “This administration’s illegal attempt to play politics with its funds will put the most vulnerable members of our communities in danger. I will continue to fight any reckless policy that puts New Yorkers at risk and makes it harder for our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

The brief challenges new U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) rules requiring organizations to certify that they will not use VAWA funds for “out-of-scope” programs that include diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives or services linked to “gender ideology.”

According to James and her fellow AGs, these vague restrictions contradict recent Congressional updates to VAWA and could endanger public safety by discouraging help for LGBTQ individuals, undocumented immigrants, and other vulnerable groups.

Since 1994, VAWA has channeled more than $11 billion toward survivor support, including shelters, hotlines, medical care, and legal services. The law is credited with reducing domestic violence by 64 percent over the past three decades.

The brief also emphasizes VAWA’s role in transforming law enforcement’s response to domestic violence through training and new forensic tools. Each year, VAWA funding helps train over 600,000 professionals, including police officers and prosecutors, and supports over two million services for survivors.

The coalition argues that DOJ’s new rules not only defy Congressional intent but also threaten to penalize organizations for offering essential services that serve the very populations VAWA was designed to protect.

The attorneys general are urging the court to grant a preliminary injunction blocking the enforcement of these new DOJ guidelines.

States joining New York in the legal action include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.