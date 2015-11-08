Aglaia Gouaris identified as pedestrian struck in charter bus hit-and-run, police say

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: GrowNYC

Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Queens Thursday night, the NYPD says.

Authorities say Aglaia Gouaris, 84, suffered severe body trauma in an accident at Main Street and Kissena Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, cops say.

An investigation has since found that a white Skyliner charter bus was stopped at a red light, but proceeded when the signal changed and subsequently struck Gouaris, police say. The NYPD says she was trying to cross Main Street mid-block when she was hit.

Police say the vehicle and the driver have been located, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, cops say.