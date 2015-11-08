Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Aglaia Gouaris identified as pedestrian struck in charter bus hit-and-run, police say

Jamie Reysen
November 8, 2015
1 min read
Aglaia Gouaris identified as pedestrian struck in charter bus hit-and-run, police say

Authorities responded to Main Street and Kissena Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police tape at an undated crime scene.
Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: GrowNYC

Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Queens Thursday night, the NYPD says.

Authorities say Aglaia Gouaris, 84, suffered severe body trauma in an accident at Main Street and Kissena Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, cops say.

An investigation has since found that a white Skyliner charter bus was stopped at a red light, but proceeded when the signal changed and subsequently struck Gouaris, police say. The NYPD says she was trying to cross Main Street mid-block when she was hit.

Police say the vehicle and the driver have been located, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, cops say.

Jamie Reysen

View all posts

You may also like