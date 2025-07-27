A man fishes on the Canarsie Pier in a mix of haze and smoke due to Canadian wildfires.

New York City is under an air quality alert on Sunday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The advisory is for the metro area, Long Island, and the Lower and Upper Hudson Valleys. The pollutant of concern is “fine particulate matter” (PM) due to the smoke conditions, the DEC said. The advisory is effective through 11:59 p.m.

NYC Emergency Management (NYCEM) predicts the air quality index (AQI) to reach 101 to 150 in the city.

Exposure to PM can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath, the DEC explained.

“Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease,” the DEC website states.

City and state agencies advise New Yorkers to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors during the alert.

Meanwhile, the NYCEM has issued a heat advisory for the city from 11 a.m. on Monday, July 28, to 8 p.m. on July 29. Monday’s temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees; Tuesday’s high is expected to be an even more oppressive 95 degrees.

More information about the air quality in NYC is available at dec.ny.gov and nyc.gov.