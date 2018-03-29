A somber string of wakes and funerals continued Thursday to mark the passing of the four area National Guard airmen who perished March 15 in a helicopter crash in Iraq.

The men — members of the 106th Rescue Wing based at Westhampton Beach — had been among a contingent of the unit who deployed to Iraq in January. The 106th’s combat specialty is rescuing downed pilots and other troops from behind enemy lines.

The four — Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, 39, of Commack; Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Jefferson Station; Capt. Andreas B. O’Keeffe, 37, of Center Moriches; and Capt. Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, 37, of Long Island City, Queens — were among seven American military personnel who were killed when the Pave Hawk rescue helicopter they were flying in went down near Iraq’s border with Syria.

A procession in honor of Zanetis, led by the FDNY Engine Company 28 Ladder 11 where he had worked, made its way Thursday morning from the firehouse on Manhattan’s East Second Street to Washington Square Park. Officials and family members gathered there for a “celebration of life” ceremony, which Zanetis had requested in lieu of a traditional funeral.

During the procession, a fire truck draped in purple and black mourning bunting rumbled up First Avenue carrying Zanetis’ body, led by a parade of motorcycles driven by officers from the NYPD and Suffolk County police.

“I tip my hat any day for this guy,” said Foster Farrell, a 59-year-old plumber who works in Chinatown and was walking by the procession. “When these guys hear about the fire they go right in. It’s their lives that’s on the line to save somebody.”

Zanetis’ name was painted on the side of the truck.

About 25 minutes later, bagpipers playing “When the Saints Go Marching In” heralded the procession’s arrival just north of the Washington Square arch.

Standing at attention, firefighters lined each side of Fifth Avenue, in front of civilian spectators, some documenting the rite on iPhones, with a giant screen telecasting the ceremony.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and his wife, Chirlane McCray, were among the dignitaries there to honor Zenetis.

Briggs’ funeral was held at the Westhampton Beach Fire Department firehouse Thursday morning where the cavernous truck bays were filled to overflowing with mourners, who also spilled out into the adjoining parking lot.

Briggs was remembered as a dedicated airman who encouraged all who knew him to love one another. The 30-minute service drew several dignitaries, including Rep. Lee Zeldin and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Also on hand were dozens of Briggs’ fellow members of the 106th Rescue Wing.

Afterward, a long procession led by the Patriot Guard Riders, a group whose members attend military funerals, snaked its way through Briggs’ boyhood neighborhood in Riverhead on its way to Calverton National Cemetery.

The procession drove past Riverhead High School where students lined the street, hands over their hearts.

At one point, a Pave Hawk helicopter the 106th swooped and darted overhead.

A wake for Raguso is scheduled for Thursday and Friday — 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. both days — at the Commack Fire Department firehouse on Jericho Turnpike, said Commack Fire Commissioner Patrick Fazio. Raguso’s funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church on Church Street in Kings Park, Fazio said.

A funeral for O’Keeffe will be held in Tampa, Florida, on April 6 at Incarnation Roman Catholic Church, said his father, Shan O’Keeffe.