Al Sharpton rallies with Eric Garner’s family, de Blasio postpones trip

Al Sharpton’s National Action Network is calling for a full investigation into the death of Eric Garner, the Staten Island who died during an arrest in which video shows an officer putting him into a chokehold — a tactic prohibited by the police department.

A rally with Garner’s family will be held Saturday at the Network’s headquarters, 106 W. 145th St., in Harlem at 9:50 a.m. At 2 p.m., the rally moves to Mount Sinai Center for Community Enrichment in Staten Island, where Sharpton will meet with Garner’s family and community leaders on Staten Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday postponed his family vacation to Italy. It is unclear whether he will leave Saturday, as scheduled.