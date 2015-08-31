Al Stabile, former Queens council member, died over the weekend

Al Stabile, a candidate for Queens Borough President at the time. Photo taken at the Queens Candidates Forum sponsored by the Coalition of NAACP Queens Chapters on August 28, 2001. Photo Credit: Melissa Kravitz

Former Council Member Al Stabile died over the weekend, resulting in lowered flags at City Hall, Council Member Eric Ulrich said Sunday.

Stabile, 68, served as a council member in southern Queens from 1994 to 2001. He held the same seat Ulrich holds today.

“So sad to hear about former Councilman Al Stabile’s passing,” Ulrich wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday. “He was a close friend and confidant who had a heart of gold. Al was truly one of a kind. May he rest in peace.”

Stabile was born in East New York and later moved with his family to Ozone Park, according to the Queens Chronicle. He then ran as a Republican for Queens borough president n 2001, but lost, the paper wrote.

Ulrich said the flags were lowered at City Hall “to honor the life and legacy” of Stabile.

“Al Stabile was a great councilman as well as a loyal & loving friend,” Ulrich continued on Twitter. “Our city is a better place today because of him.”

A wake for Stabile will be held at the James Romanelli Funeral Home in Ozone Park Tuesday and Wednesday, Ulrich said. A mass will be held at the Nativity BVM Church on Thursday.