Alexis Tatis convicted in Vidalia Park shooting that injured 3-year-old

A Bronx man has been convicted on charges related to a 2013 shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy and another man, the Bronx district attorney’s office said.

According to District Attorney Darcel Clark, Alexis Tatis, 29, was convicted Tuesday on two counts of attempted assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

On Aug. 30, 2013, Tatis opened fire inside Vidalia Park on East 180th Street and Daly Avenue in West Farms, according to testimony at the trial. Authorities said Tatis had returned to the park with a semi-automatic pistol after getting into a fistfight with another man, Shane Schoffner.

Tatis fired four shots, according to the district attorney’s office, striking Schoffner in the leg and Luis Oyola Jr., 3, in the arm.

Luis, now 6, gave unsworn testimony at Tatis’ trial, the district attorney’s office said.

“This defendant fired gunshots in a crowded park on a summer night, and he wounded a little boy who was just enjoying a walk with his sister and grandmother,” Clark said. “Luis ‘Luisito’ Oyola Jr. bravely told his story in court, and now the gunman could face many years in prison for his callous disregard for life.”

Tatis now faces between 3 1/2 and 15 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced on March 24.