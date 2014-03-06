Alleged bias attack in the Village subway station, police say

A man walked up to a gay couple at a Greenwich Village subway stop on Sunday night, made a derogatory comment, and then punched one of them, police said.

According to the NYPD, a 39-year-old man and his partner were at the platform at the West 4th St. subway stop when an unknown man reportedly walked up to them and asked if they were gay. The victim and his partner did not answer, and then the suspect allegedly punched the 39-year-old so hard that the fell to the ground, police said. The suspect then fled the station.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who they described as between the ages of 25 and 30, 5’8” tall, and weighing about 170 pounds.

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, and treated for a broken nose and a fractured orbital bone.