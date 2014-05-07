Alleged homeless arsonist busted for fires in MTA facility

A naked homeless man accused of lighting fires inside an MTA room in a tunnel at the Fulton Street station …

A naked homeless man accused of lighting fires inside an MTA room in a tunnel at the Fulton Street station was caught Wednesday, MTA and NYPD officials said.

Donald Maile, 45, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. after two NYPD Arson and Explosion Squad detectives found him in a smoky cable room, according to NYPD and MTA officials.

The cable room is where Maile allegedly set five fires over the week, including two at 12:40 a.m. and 10 a.m., officials said. Maile was able to access the room, located in the tunnel about 550 feet north of the station, from a manhole, according to MTA spokeswoman Amanda Kwan.

The police investigation caused a 45-minute disruption on the No. 2 and 3 trains around 10:15 a.m.