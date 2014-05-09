Alleged Queens groper strikes two women, two teens

There were four separate incidents in Woodside and Astoria on Tuesday.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped two women and two girls in Woodside and Astoria in four separate incidents within two hours on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect approached the victims and attempted to speak to them—and then groped their buttocks. The suspect first allegedly groped a 23-year-old woman at Northern Boulevard and 57th St., and then allegedly forcibly touched a 25-year-old at 7:43 a.m. at the Rite Aid at 32-87 Steinway St. At 8 a.m., the suspect groped a a 16-year-old girl near 35th Avenue and 38th St., and at 8:25 a.m., he allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl at 31st Ave. and 37th St.

Police described the suspect as a 25-30-year-old Hispanic man, 6’0’’ tall and 220-250 pounds.

Police are asking that anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or on the Crime-Stoppers’ website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.