Alleged Union Square shooter charged on robbery and weapons crimes

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New York City man was arraigned on multiple charges for allegedly shooting a man in the Union Square subway station, robbing two banks and attempting to rob a deli, the FBI announced Friday.

Damon Bailey, 38, was charged with two counts of bank robbery, one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in which firearm was brandished.

“As alleged, during a brazen multiday armed robbery spree, Damon Bailey shot a fellow passenger on a crowded subway,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “We commend the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners who swiftly connected the many dots and safely apprehended the suspect.”

According to charges, Bailey allegedly committed two gunpoint robberies in Manhattan and attempted to commit two others over the course of three days. On Oct. 24, Bailey allegedly flashed a firearm in his waistband and demanded money from a customer in a deli near Grand Central Station. On Oct. 25, Bailey allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint in lower Manhattan and, approximately ten minutes later, attempted to rob a victim on the subway and then shot the victim as the train pulled into Union Square station at rush hour. Finally, on Oct. 26, Bailey allegedly robbed a second bank at gunpoint in Chelsea. In each robbery, Bailey allegedly carried a light gray backpack and wore sneakers with a green toe box and white trim.

Following the second robbery, Bailey got into the subway but was apprehended and arrested at the Union Square station. Based on the proximity of the second bank to the NQR subway line, NYPD officers proceeded to a southbound platform at Union Square subway station and held an incoming train to conduct a search of the train cars for a person matching the description of the robber. Police allegedly found Bailey on a train car carrying the same backpack and wearing the same shoes. Upon his arrest, officers allegedly found two semiautomatic pistols and one revolver in his backpack.

“As we allege today, Mr. Bailey engaged in a gun and violent crime spree spanning several days. In so doing, he terrorized several of our neighbors and deprived them of their right to feel safe as they live their lives,” said FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll. “The swift action taken today by the FBI/NYPD Joint Violent Crimes Task Force should serve as a reminder to all that we will not tolerate this type of behavior in our city.”

Bailey’s robbery charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; his possession of firearms charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; and his second firearms charge carries a mandatory minimum term of seven years in prison consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, up to life in prison.