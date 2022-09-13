Alphabet City shooting leaves man wounded in the back: NYPD

Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man in Alphabet City late Monday night, police reported.

The incident occurred on East 4th Street and Avenue D at approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 12, when an unknown suspect fired several shots at a 48-year-old man, one of which struck him in the back, according to NYPD sources.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said. However, according to sources, the victim was reportedly being uncooperative with police, refusing to divulge information regarding the shooting or the suspect.

Officers from the 9th Precinct sealed off the area while detectives investigated the scene. About seven shell casings were found on the sidewalk and in the street.

The suspect is currently at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.