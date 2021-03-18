Altice reaches $72 million settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias | amNewYork

Quantcast
Altice reaches $72 million settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias

By Jonathan Stempel, Reuters
A New York City worker looks at the damage from a tree that has fallen on a house and car during the clean up of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, U.S., August 5, 2020.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Altice has reached a nearly $72 million settlement to resolve New York state claims the phone and cable TV provider failed to adequately prepare for and respond to Tropical Storm Isaias last August, when more than 400,000 customers lost service, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

The settlement is the largest for any company overseen by the state’s Public Service Commission for failing to follow procedures related to an emergency response, Cuomo said.

Altice will spend $68.54 million on system upgrades, including storm responses, and has provided $3.4 million in customer credits.

