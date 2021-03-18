Altice reaches $72 million settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Altice has reached a nearly $72 million settlement to resolve New York state claims the phone and cable TV provider failed to adequately prepare for and respond to Tropical Storm Isaias last August, when more than 400,000 customers lost service, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

The settlement is the largest for any company overseen by the state’s Public Service Commission for failing to follow procedures related to an emergency response, Cuomo said.

Altice will spend $68.54 million on system upgrades, including storm responses, and has provided $3.4 million in customer credits.