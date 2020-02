Alyssa Johnson was found dead at about 2 a.m. with no obvious signs of trauma.

Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Brooklyn on Sunday, March 13, 2016. The girl’s mother has been charged with murder after the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. Photo Credit: iStock

A 23-year-old woman was found dead early Thursday inside her Dongan Hills apartment in Staten Island, police said.

Alyssa Johnson was found at about 2 a.m. with no obvious signs of trauma inside the North Railroad Avenue home. She was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Police were talking to Johnson’s boyfriend Thursday. The pair had apparently been drinking together earlier in the day.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.