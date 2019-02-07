Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave a full-throated defense Thursday of the Amazon HQ2 project in Long Island City, Queens, calling it “a major economic plus.”

The governor’s comments to a business group in Manhattan came after a state senator who opposes the Amazon deal was nominated to a state board that could potentially scuttle the project.

“Amazon coming to Queens with 25,000 great paying jobs is a major economic plus for this state,” Cuomo told about 400 people at an Association for a Better New York luncheon. The project is “the largest economic development program in the history of this state.”

Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), deputy leader of the legislature’s upper chamber, has vowed to derail the nearly $3 billion in state and city tax incentives awarded to the online retail behemoth. His nomination to the state Public Authorities Control Board by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) gives him a say in what happens if Cuomo approves the appointment.

The board must approve a one-time grant of $325 million to Amazon and the legislature must lift a cap on state tax credits so the retailer can receive up to $1.2 million in credits on the 25,000 jobs it plans to create over 10 years.

The incentives are the largest in state history. In addition, New York City is providing a $386 million reduction in property taxes and nearly $900 million in job tax credits.

Amazon executives sparked controversy during a City Council hearing last month when they said the company opposes its workers joining unions.

Earlier this week, Gianaris said he will introduce a bill stopping companies in the new federal Opportunity Zones program from receiving tax breaks for capital gains on zone investments. The Amazon project is in such a zone.