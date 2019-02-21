New York State hasn’t given up on winning a future Amazon expansion project, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar said Thursday.

“We should never burn bridges,” said Howard Zemsky, CEO of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business aid agency. “The governor is not burning any bridges — certainly with Amazon. They are a huge employer here in the state.

“And you know sometimes ‘No' means 'Not now’; sometimes ‘No’ means ‘Heck no.’ In part it depends on how we respond to these types of circumstances,” he told a Manhattan meeting of the ESD board of directors.

The comments were Zemsky's first public remarks since Amazon pulled the plug on its proposed second headquarters in Long Island City a week ago. The project would have created 25,000 jobs with pay averaging more than $150,000 per year and tax revenue to the state and city of $27.5 billion over 25 years.

In rescinding the deal on Feb. 14, Amazon didn't announce an alternative home for the Queens office. The online retailer said it would move forward with plans for a Virginia office in suburban Washington, D.C., and an operation in Nashville. Both, along with Queens, were winners in a yearlong competition by Amazon to choose sites for a bigger presence outside of its home base in Seattle.

Zemsky, a Buffalo real estate developer who grew up in Woodbury, expressed sadness and shock on Thursday at the loss of what he said was the largest economic development project in state history. Amazon had been promised nearly $3 billion in tax incentives from the state and city.

He said he never anticipated the fierce opposition to Amazon HQ2 from some Queens politicians and activist groups.

Zemsky also said criticism of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos by the project's opponents was out of line. “I wish all that hard work and genius were coming to New York,” he said, referring to Bezos’ vision for retailing over the internet.

Zemsky vowed not to be deterred by the Amazon project's scuttling. “There’s a lot to do…We’re not done with economic development,” he said. “We’re in the business of providing people with opportunity."