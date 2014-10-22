Family of Dallas nurse Vinson says she’s no longer showing Ebola signs

Tests by medical officials were no longer able to detect the virus in her body.

The family of Amber Vinson, one of two Dallas nurses infected with Ebola, said on Wednesday that tests by medical officials were no longer able to detect the virus in her body.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was not immediately available to confirm the family’s statement.

“We are overjoyed to announce that, as of yesterday evening, officials at Emory University Hospitaland the Centers for Disease Control are no longer able to detect virus in her body. She has also been approved for transfer from isolation,” the family said based on a conversation Vinson’s mother had with her daughter, who is being treated at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

Vinson is steadily regaining her strength and her spirits are high, the statement said.