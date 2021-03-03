amBroadway: 'Thoughts of a Colored Man’ raises Broadway marquee, Radial Park to relaunch with ‘Blues Brothers’ and more | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ raises marquee on Broadway

Back in November, it was announced that “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” a new drama by poet and playwright Keenan Scott II exploring the lives of seven Black men in Brooklyn, will play Broadway. Last week, the show’s marquee was installed at the Golden Theatre on 45th Street, making it clear that it will open on Broadway once it reopens. Similarly, a few blocks away, the producers of the upcoming revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman have installed a marquee at the Winter Garden Theatre, providing a hopeful glimpse of the future.

Stratford and Glimmerglass plan for outdoor summer seasons

Two major summertime performing arts festivals, the Stratford Festival of Ontario and the Glimmerglass Festival of Cooperstown, are moving forward with performances this summer. Each will present slimmed-down, 90-minute productions in newly–created outdoor venues that only allow for limited audience capacities. Stratford will also stream its shows. “These canopies harken back to our founding but they are also emblems of joyful renewal…This season allows us to build a bridge to 2022 and beyond, when we will be able to return to large-scale productions in our four theaters,” Stratford artistic director Antoni Cimolino said in a statement.

Radial Park to relaunch with ‘Blues Brothers’

Radial Park, a socially-distanced drive-in movie theater/concert venue created in Astoria in the fall, where screenings of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Purple Rain” and “Selena” were interspersed with live performances, is set to return in May. The first new hybrid production will be “The Blues Brothers” on May 27. Spectators can sit in individual cars or at picnic tables.

Lincoln Center to build multivenue outdoor complex

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will relaunch on April 7, World Health Day, with “Restart Stages,” which will consist of 10 new outdoor venues. It will present film screenings, concerts and cabarets, dance workshops by New York City Ballet and rehearsals. It will also provide space for outdoor reading, activities for children, school graduations, blood drives and food distribution.

‘Spirited Away’ stage adaptation in the works

A stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki’s classic 2001 anime film “Spirited Away” is in the works. It will be written and directed by John Caird, whose numerous Broadway, classical theater and opera credits include codirecting the original production of “Les Miz.” It is being produced by Toho Co., which is best-known globally for the Godzilla franchise. In “Spirited Away,” Chihiro, a 10–year-old girl, and her parents are confronted with a strange new world ruled by a sorceress.

This week’s streaming recommendations…

“Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival” (City Center screens film recordings of Matthew Bourne’s ballets including “Swan Lake,” “The Car Man,” “Cinderella” and “Romeo and Juliet”), Fri-April 4, nycitycenter.org…“Three Days of Rain” (Richard Greenberg’s time–travel drama, which starred Julia Roberts on Broadway in 2006, is presented virtually with its original 1997 cast, including Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery and Bradley Whitford), March 11-21, manhattantheatreclub.com.