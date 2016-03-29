America’s Cup boat race comes to Battery Park City, Manhattan, in May

One of the world’s biggest boat races is coming to Manhattan in May and New Yorkers will be able to check out the action for free.

The America’s Cup will be held on May 7 and 8 in the waters right off Battery Park City, for the the first time in nearly a century.

Sir Russell Coutts, the CEO of the America’s Cup Event Authority, said the Manhattan setting is fitting since the city hosted the competition for 50 years and the New York Yacht Club held cup’s trophy between 1851 and 1983.

“When America’s Cup sailing returns in May, spectators will witness the latest, exciting iteration of the sport — an awe-inspiring blend of athleticism, technological advancement and keen awareness of nature,” he said in a statement.

The U.S. Team will compete against five other yacht clubs around the world for points that will be counted for the final competition next year in Bermuda.

The exact racecourse will be determined later, but they will take place between 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days and end near the Brookfield Place Waterfront Plaza.

The plaza will serve as the centerpoint for all race day activities, all of which will be open to the public. There will be live music, poster signings and a “Dock Out” show, where fans can hear from each team’s skipper before they head out to race.