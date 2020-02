The 81 passengers were then rebooked on a different plane.

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Kennedy Airport on Monday when a bird flew into the engine, an airline spokeswoman said.

The flight, headed to Miami, took off from LaGuardia Airport at about 2:15 p.m. but was struck shortly after, spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said in an email. The Boeing 737 was diverted to JFK after the left engine was struck by a bird.

The 81 passengers were then rebooked on a different plane, expected to depart JFK at 5 p.m., she said.