An American Airlines flight bound for Mexico’s Cancun Friday afternoon returned to Kennedy Airport shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical problem, the airline said.

“The aircraft landed safely, and taxied to the gate,” an airline spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which owns and runs the airport, said no injuries were reported.

She said in an emailed statement that the plane made it back to the gate on its own power.

No further information was immediately available about Flight 2681.