amNewYork stars in New Yorker video

amNewYork is the talk of the town – at The New Yorker magazine, of all places.

We’re in good company this week, featured in “Shorts and Murmurs,” the online video feature that’s a take on the mag’s popular “Shouts and Murmurs” column. We’re right there with cool videos about Bob Dylan and The New Yorker’s new virtual reality app.

The highly regarded mag posted a video that features two hawkers trying to hand out Manhattan’s highest daily circulation newspaper at a subway stop but nobody sees them.

The parody imagines a world without amNewYork hawkers or amNewYork. That’s unthinkable!

It reminds us of Chris Rock in the movie “Down to Earth” and Warren Beatty in “Heaven Can Wait.”

We especially like the ending when a woman shows up and says: “I miss that paper and I loved talking to those guys.”