Early voting begins this weekend in the critical 2025 NYC mayor’s race between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

One of these three men, once all the votes are counted on Nov. 4, will become the 111th mayor of New York City on Jan. 1. amNewYork sought to interview all three candidates in order to inform readers of the choices — giving them a sense of what each candidate stands for, and the kind of leader they hope to be at City Hall the next four years.

For each interview, amNewYork brought together a team of editors and reporters from this publication and other citywide outlets in Schneps Media, our parent company, to meet with the candidates individually. Ahead of each meeting, the team formulated a slate of questions on a variety of topics ranging from broad issues impacting New Yorkers every day (such as affordability and public safety) to topics focused on a specific candidate and their qualifications.

The interview team included amNewYork’s Editor-in-Chief Robert Pozarycki, Senior Political Reporter Ethan Stark-Miller, Transit Editor Barbara Russo-Lennon and Police Bureau Chief Dean Moses; Schneps Media Outside Editorial Director Richard Esposito and Chief Content Officer Bobby Hankinson; Brooklyn Editor-in-Chief Meaghan McGoldrick; Bronx Bureau Chief Lesley Cosme-Torres; and Reporters Shane O’Brien, Florencia Arozarena and Jonathan Portee.

Our interviews were conducted at neutral sites within Manhattan between Sept. 20 and Oct. 8. None of the candidates knew the questions in advance. To assure the most candid answers, the interviews were recorded for note-taking purposes only.

We thank the Cuomo, Mamdani and Sliwa campaigns for their cooperation in helping to make these interviews happen.

The summary stories amNewYork published over the last week offer a glimpse into each candidate’s style, personal beliefs and vision for the city’s future. We urge you to read them through and consider each candidates’ answers before heading to your early voting site between Oct. 25 and Nov. 2, or your polling place on Nov. 4, to cast your vote in this all-important election.

How to vote

To find your early voting site or Election Day polling place, visit vote.nyc. The mayoral race will be at the top of the 2-page paper ballot you’ll receive when you vote. Don’t forget to flip the ballots to vote on other important races, including six different ballot questions.