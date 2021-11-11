amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC this weekend, Nov. 12-14

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Nov. 12

Pop-Up Talks at the Brooklyn Museum: Want to know more about some of the Brooklyn Museum’s key pieces of art? On Friday, you can swing by the museum and enjoy a pop-up talk from one of the museum’s A.R.T. Guides. Free with admission to the museum. 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn. 3 p.m. $16 for adults, free for those 19 and under.

Screening of “Seven”: What’s in the box? Find out as Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt investigate a series of murders that mirror the seven deadly sins in the classic film “Seven.” The screening will be followed by a book signing with Adam Nayman. Museum of the Moving Image, 36-10 35th Avenue, Queens. 6:30 p.m. $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, $9 youth (ages 3–17), and discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11).

Saturday, Nov. 13

Crafty Kids at McCarren Park: For your artsy kids, head over to McCarren Park for some arts and crafts. Kids can learn the rules of art and design to create inspired art projects that will be completed throughout this event series. Multi-Use Room B in McCarren Play Center, 776 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn. 9 a.m. Free.

Saturday Science at Bryant Park: Looking for a kid-friendly science show? Look no further. This Saturday, head over to Bryant Park for a one-of-a-kind show that shows you how to make artificial snow, a banana hammer, and much more. Bryant Park Carousel. 1 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Bird Tours: Enjoy the fall weather and scope out some of the city’s wildlife during a bird watching session at the New York Botanical Garden. Led by Ronnie Almonte, you’re sure to get a good look at some city birds. Be sure to bring your own binoculars! 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. 11 a.m. Free with entry to the garden.

Kids ‘N Comedy “Thanksgiving Roast” Standup Comedy: Thanksgiving is a time of giving, but it can also be a stressful time. Kids are taking the stage to air out all their grievances about the national holiday through stand-up comedy. Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W 23rd Street, Manhattan. 1 p.m. $18.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.