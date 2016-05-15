Ampere the cat ready for adoption after being rescued from Bronx street

When Ampere the cat was found on a Bronx street last year, she was covered in oil and so badly bruised that police thought she fell from a building.

The oil burned her skin, but after months of recovery, the 6-year-old Ragdoll breed is ready for a new family.

“She was in pain and very nervous with handling at first but eventually became more comfortable and began to enjoy attention as she healed,” Dr. Lindsay Thorson, an ASPCA anti-cruelty veterinarian, said in a statement. “Ampere and I formed a special relationship, and I look forward to seeing her find a safe, loving home.”

The cream-colored cat was brought to the ASPCA in April 2015 after being found on East 161st Street, between Forest and Jackson avenues. She had lacerations to her face and bruising on her back.

After the oil burned her skin on her neck and shoulders, she took nearly two months to heal. She then had several residual wounds that took longer, but were eventually controlled with medicine.

Ampere loves attention, but on her own terms, according to her handlers. If she wants to be pet you’ll know it: she rubs herself on your hand.

She can be a bit nervous in a new location, so her handlers recommend starting her off in a small room with her food, water, litter box and toys for the first few days as she becomes more comfortable. With some special, yummy treats she will gradually adjust and can be allowed to move around the house normally.

Ampere will need regular grooming to avoid matting and doesn’t love to go to the doctor. But with an experienced cat parent — and the right tasty treats — this striking beauty will do very well.

If you’re interested in adopting her, you can call the ASPCA’s adoptions department in New York City at (212) 876-7700, ext. 4120.