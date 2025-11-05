Former Gov.and independent candidate for New York City mayor, Andrew Cuomo reacts at his election night rally after losing to Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Nov. 4, 2025.

After a hard-fought election, Andrew Cuomo officially conceded the 2025 mayoral race Tuesday night, clearing the path for the likely next Mayor of the Big Apple, Zohran Mamdani. Cuomo’s concession came just before 11 p.m.

Cuomo, a former New York governor, made a heartfelt statement to supporters at his election night watch party in Manhattan. He thanked his team and volunteers for their dedication.

“I am blessed. I am blessed for the people in this room,” he said. “You have been phenomenal, great friends. You are superstars, even more, you are New York patriots.”

He passionately addressed the audience, explaining that his campaign brought together New Yorkers from all political backgrounds.

“It brought together Democrats, Republicans, and Independents on the fact that their first allegiance is as citizens of New York,” he said.

The former governor, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June, compelling him to run as an independent, spotlighted the historic turnout of voters – wanting their voices to be heard. At least 2 million people voted in NYC by Tuesday evening — the highest turnout for a mayoral election since 1969.

Cuomo reiterated the importance of the platforms and ideas he campaigned on throughout the year with hopes of winning the heated race, while jabbing Mandani without naming him.

“It is also important to note that almost half of New Yorkers did not vote to support a government agenda that makes promises that we know cannot be met,” Cuomo said. “We support an economy of jobs, of opportunity, of entrepreneurship. That’s what New York is, and that’s what New York must remain.”

He discussed maintaining law and order, the need for the NYPD, and the elimination of antisemitism, key points he highlighted during the campaign trail.

“We will not make the NYPD the enemy,” he said. “We cherish our diversity, and we have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind by race, religion, sexual orientation or creed, and we will not tolerate any behavior that fans the flames of antisemitism.”

While he likely felt disappointment about losing the closely watched race, he congratulated Mamdani on his likely win, which brought resounding “boos” from the crowd.

After a year of debates, endorsements, political ads and political jabs, the 2025 NYC mayoral race had been one of the most closely watched political contests in recent NYC history. While Cuomo gained momentum in the final few weeks before Election Day, it appeared that Mamdani was the one who came out victorious.