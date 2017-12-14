A Bronx councilman accused of sexually harassing a female staffer will face an ethics hearing on Friday afternoon, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Councilman Andy King, first elected in 2012, allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to a young female staff member a few months ago, according to reports.

“The City Council takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and the Standards and Ethics Committee will be conducting a thorough review as they determine next steps,” a spokeswoman for Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said in an email.

This isn’t the first accusation of sexual harassment against King. In 2015, a former staffer accused him of making “demeaning, sexist remarks” and wrongfully firing her, according to public records.

King could not be reached for comment Thursday evening, as calls to both his district office and City Hall office went unanswered.