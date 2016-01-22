Animal sanctuary saves cow from Queens slaughterhouse

A small cow has been saved from a Queens slaughterhouse after making headlines Thursday for a daring escape.

The white and black cow was rescued — and named Freddie — by Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey. Freddie was en route to the vet to get checked out as of Friday morning.

Freddie was first spotted making a break for freedom at about 12:15 p.m. near the corner of Archer Avenue and 165th Street in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens. The cow then rounded the corner onto Jamaica Avenue and fled down Merrick Boulevard.

NYPD officers eventually captured the cow in a parking garage by the corner of 161st Street and Jamaica Avenue.

“Yes, you heard right! Cow on the loose-Jamaica Queens,” the 103rd Precinct posted on Twitter. “All Officers safe. No injuries. Thank you all for your patience.”

The loose cow came just two days after officers in the same precinct captured an escaped goat in St. Albans. The goat was caught on Tuesday evening after being spotted weaving in and out of cars, and returned to its owner.

“[The] 103 Precinct AntiCrime Team … Sometimes you get guns, sometimes you get goats!” the precinct tweeted. “It’s not just a job, it’s an adventure.”