Annual 116th Street Festival to go virtual for 36th anniversary event in July

New York City’s annual 116th Street Festival is returning this summer for a virtual event for its 36th anniversary.

Organized by the Hispanic Marketing and Advertising Group, along with Abrazo Fraternal del Barrio Foundation, the festival will take place on July 10. The festival will be produced in partnership with Manny Ruiz of Brilla Media and Ralph Paniagua of Atlantino and will be broadcast and livestreamed on multiple TV, online and media platforms.

“We miss being on the streets of New York but it’s still too early in the city’s post-COVID recovery to execute an in-person festival that would be to our standard so this year we’re putting our full force and creativity behind a major virtual experience for 2021,” said David Acosta, President of Abrazo Fraternal del Barrio Fdn. “We’re producing a world-class event that will not only honor our great city but through the power of TV and digital, will permanently expand our audience nationally – and internationally – more dynamically than ever before.”

The two-hour broadcast will feature a line-up of iconic and emerging Latin music artists, a fashion show, celebrity cohosts, and a number of segments highlighting mixology courses, Latino culinary recipes, Special Historical segments of the beginnings of Salsa in New York and more. The festival will be distributed in partnership with VME TV Network, Tarima TV Network, Noticias 1, Bronx Net, MegaTVO Orlando, Mega TV Puerto Rico, VivaLive TV, Spanish Broadcasting System Interactive, Maria Marina Live, and Impremedia’s network of El Diario NY, La Raza, and La Opinion.

Like in years past, the 116th Street Festival will announce a local non-profit that will be showcased during the event.

For more information, visit 116thstfestival.com.