Another Bush White House campaign looking likely

The son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said Sunday it was likely his father is eyeing a run for president in 2016.

“It’s more than likely that he’s giving this a serious thought,” George P. Bush said in an ABC interview that aired yesterday.

“The family will be behind him 100% if he decides to do it,” added George P. Bush, 38, who was interviewed on a bus during his own political campaign to win the office of Texas land commissioner, which manages state-controlled lands and mineral rights as well as programs such as the State Veterans Home Program and State Veterans Cemetery Program.

Jeb Bush told Fox News in April he would announce his decision on whether to enter a potentially crowded field, which could include Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, by the end of the year. His decision will hinge on whether he can offer a “hopeful, optimistic message” to the country and on a presidential campaign’s impact on his family, he told Fox News at the time.

Jeb Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush, was president from 1989 to 1993. Jeb’s brother, George W. Bush, was president from 2001 to 2009.