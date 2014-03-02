Another snowstorm aims to strike city

March is coming into the Big Apple like a roaring lion.

The city will be hit with its 13th snowstorm this season that aims to dump another two to four inches of snow starting Sunday night. The storm isto continue into the morning commute.

In addition to the snow, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing again starting Monday. The city’s transportation department suspended alternate side parking for Monday and sanitation crews will be out to clear the streets. Parking meters, however, will still be in effect.

Temperatures will only reach the mid 20s Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The wind will make those temperatures more brutal as gusts will reach 25 mph.

Forecasters predict that the city won’t see temperatures go above freezing until Friday.

So far this winter, more than 53 inches of snow has dropped in the five boroughs and several polar vortexes have caused temperatures to reach record lows. During the 2010 to 2011 winter season, the city saw 62 inches of snow during various storms including the Dec. 26 blizzard that dropped 16 inches on the city.