Another snowstorm sets sights for Big Apple

Mother Nature will be playing her old winter song for the Big Apple again.

Forecasters predict the latest storm that will hit before midnight Wednesday and last until Thursday night will bring in more snow to the tri-state area. How much more snow we’re getting depends on the storm’s trajectory, according to the National Weather Service.

“If it is closer to the coast there will be warmer temperatures,” meteorologist John Nurray. “Because of the higher temperatures there will be more rain, as opposed to [going] off shore and there will be more snow.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the prediction was for four to eight inches. The city already suspended alternate side parking rules for Wednesday for the fourth day in a row.

So far this year, the city has seen 10 inches of snowfall, according to the national weather service.