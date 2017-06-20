Anti-abortion protesters sued by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Schneiderman aims to create a 16-foot buffer zone around a women’s health facility in Queens to protect women from the “extremely aggressive behavior” of the protesters.

For years, anti-abortion protesters have harassed New Yorkers outside of a women’s health facility in Queens. On Tuesday, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said enough is enough.

A lawsuit filed by Schneiderman’s office aims to create a 16-foot buffer zone around Choices Women’s Medical Center to protect women from the “extremely aggressive behavior” of the protesters.

“The tactics used to harass and menace Choices’ patients, families, volunteers, and staff are not only horrifying — they’re illegal,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

The suit claims that every Saturday for more than five years, protesters have tried to prohibit anyone from entering the clinic by pushing patients into the building’s walls, shoving volunteer escorts as they attempt to shield patients, and leaning against car doors to prevent patients from getting out of their vehicles.

Protesters have also made death threats to escorts, according to the lawsuit, saying things such as “You never know when you’re going to die” and “You don’t know when you might get shot.”

Public Advocate Letitia James supported Schneiderman’s effort to protect those involved with the clinic.

“For too long, the patients and workers at Choices Women’s Medical Center have had to endure violent and traumatic situations at the hands of anti-choice protesters, clear violations of the rights of any person,” James said in a statement.