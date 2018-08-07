Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for at least one of the hateful messages spray painted onto Asian-owned businesses over the weekend.

The anti-Chinese graffiti was found at several locations in Bensonhurst, police and local politicians said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of a man using a stencil to spray paint the exterior of the Green Food Supermarket on 20th Avenue and 85th Street on Saturday at about 2:35 a.m.

We are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached video in connection to a bias incident Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/kXNzG3GD0y — NYPD 62nd Precinct (@NYPD62Pct) August 7, 2018

It wasn’t immediately clear if he was responsible for the graffiti at other locations.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Councilman Mark Treyger decried the graffiti Monday and called for the NYPD to classify the vandalism as a hate crime.