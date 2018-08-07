LATEST PAPER
Man spray painted anti-Chinese graffiti on supermarket in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Several hateful messages were spray painted onto Bensonhurst businesses, officials said.

The NYPD is looking for a man caught on camera spray painting an anti-Chinese message on a business in Bensonhurst, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for at least one of the hateful messages spray painted onto Asian-owned businesses over the weekend.

The anti-Chinese graffiti was found at several locations in Bensonhurst, police and local politicians said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of a man using a stencil to spray paint the exterior of the Green Food Supermarket on 20th Avenue and 85th Street on Saturday at about 2:35 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he was responsible for the graffiti at other locations.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Councilman Mark Treyger decried the graffiti Monday and called for the NYPD to classify the vandalism as a hate crime.

