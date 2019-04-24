News NYPD searching for man in anti-gay attack in Brooklyn, police say The suspect punched another man on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Garden earlier this month, cops say. Police want to identify this man in connection with an anti-gay attack in Brooklyn earlier this month. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 24, 2019 10:31 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are searching for a man who they said made anti-gay slurs and punched a passerby in Brooklyn earlier this month. The suspect was walking on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at about 1:30 p.m. on April 4 when he started making the slurs at a 24-year-old man, police said. The suspect then punched the victim in the left arm before fleeing east toward Flatbush Avenue. Police on Wednesday were looking to speak to a man wanted for questioning, described as about 25 to 35 years old and last seen wearing eyeglasses. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.