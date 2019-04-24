Police are searching for a man who they said made anti-gay slurs and punched a passerby in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The suspect was walking on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at about 1:30 p.m. on April 4 when he started making the slurs at a 24-year-old man, police said.

The suspect then punched the victim in the left arm before fleeing east toward Flatbush Avenue.

Police on Wednesday were looking to speak to a man wanted for questioning, described as about 25 to 35 years old and last seen wearing eyeglasses.