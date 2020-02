No arrests have been made, the NYPD said Friday morning.

Two men were allegedly attacked near Times Square earlier this month in what police are calling an anti-bias attack.

The NYPD said the suspect approached the victims near Broadway and West 47th Street around 2:30 a.m. on April 12. The suspect shouted anti-gay insults and then assaulted the victims, police said.

The victims refused medical attention on the scene.

No arrests have been made, the NYPD said Friday morning.