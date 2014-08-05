Victim of apparent anti-gay hate crime may be permanently disfigured

The man accused of yelling homophobic slurs before slashing the face of a 29-year-old Manhattan woman on the Lower East Side on Friday night called 911 afterwards to complain “a group of homosexuals was following him,” according to his criminal complaint.

Takeam Brison, 32, who resides in a transitional housing complex on The Bowery, was arraigned Saturday on first-degree assault as a hate crime and third degree criminal possession of a weapon after cops confiscated a knife from his pants pocket. Bail was set at $30,000 cash and $60,000 bond.

Brison, who has a 2004 arrest for harassment and other priors, approached a group of people on the northwest corner of Delancey and Essex streets around 10:40 p.m. and began yelling homophobic slurs at the victim and her friends, police said. When the victim asked why heyelling at her friend, he attacked her, cops said. He told his arresting officer that he “got the lesbians that were following him,” according to the complaint.

The victim, who was reportedly taken to Bellevue HospitalCenter, later told authorities that the laceration on her face required more than 60 stitches and that her doctors said she might be permanently disfigured.

Brison’s next court date is Thursday. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment by press time.