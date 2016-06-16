Anti-gay messages found on cars in Hell’s Kitchen; police investigating, NYPD says

Police said the notes were found on Sunday, hours after the Orlando mass shooting.

Messages targeting the LGBT community that were left on cars in Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday night, June 12, 2016, are being investigated by police, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Messages of hate and violence against the LGBT community were discovered on cars in Hell’s Kitchen over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

Police said they’re investigating the incident after it was reported that copies of a letter that makes mention of the Bible’s command to “kill the homosexuals” were left on cars near 46th Street between Eight and Ninth avenues.

An NYPD spokesman said police believe the notes were left late on Sunday night, hours after gunman Omar Mateen had killed 49 people inside a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Seth Maynard, a resident of Hell’s Kitchen for the past five years, posted a copy of the note to his Facebook page, claiming the letters were also left at two bars in the area.

He said hearing about the letters gave him a “really overwhelming sense of anger mixed with being terrified.”

“Maybe he’s just a crazy person, and I honestly hope that it is, but we’ve seen what someone who is unstable can do,” Maynard added, referencing the Orlando massacre.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As New York City prepares for the Pride parade on June 26, Maynard said he hopes that the LGBT community continues to celebrate, but remains vigilant.