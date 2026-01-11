New Yorkers filled the streets of Lower Manhattan on Saturday as days of protests against ICE operations continued to spread across the nation following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis last week.

The latest rally, held near 26 Federal Plaza, the site of ongoing ICE raids at immigration court, saw hundreds of people gather to stop the federal operations and protest Good’s shooting on Jan. 7.

“I am really disappointed in what’s going on at 26 Federal Plaza,” an outraged protestor said. “My grandfather would be upset to see what it happening in this country that he fought so hard for.”

Beth Rogers, another furious demonstrator, demanded an end to President Donald Trump’s administration’s mass immigration stings by masked federal agents.

“We can’t allow this administration to do whatever they want,” she said. “We must stop them and hold them accountable at all costs and protect our brown and black neighbors.”

Demonstrations at 26 Federal Plaza have been occurring throughout 2025 since Trump began sending agents to arrest and deport undocumented migrants who have been showing up for their legally mandated immigration hearings. Many protestors, politicians and journalists have been arrested or injured during the aggressive raids.

But demonstrations have ramped up across the nation after federal agents shot and killed Good as she drove her car during an encounter with ICE. Disturbing videos of the incident and its aftermath immediately circulated online, sparking outrage as well as conflicting public and political opinions on what led to the tragedy.

Both Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem maintain that Jonathan Ross, the officer involved in the shooting, acted in self-defense. Witness videos of the event appear to contradict Trump’s social media claims that Good “viciously ran over” the agent.

But advocates, including many at Saturday’s demonstration, as well as New York City and state officials, reject claims that Ross, who reports say was deployed to Iraq in 2004, acted in self-defense.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said following a Noem press conference on Thursday that he will uphold NYC’s sanctuary city policies.

“We know that when ICE agents attack immigrants, they attack every single one of us across this country,” the mayor said. “And this is a city that stands up for immigrants across the five boroughs, and I have made it clear to everyone within my city government, and that extends to NYPD, that we are going to uphold our sanctuary city policies.”

Meanwhile, the fatal shooting in Minneapolis is still under investigation and protests are likely to continue in NYC and throughout the nation.