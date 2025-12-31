The Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism (MOCA) released its first report on Wednesday that documents policy framework, operational structures and legislative strategy since the office was established in May.

The 72-page document includes the historical context of antisemitism in New York City, the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition to identify modern antisemitism, the operations of the interagency task force spanning over 35 agencies, and detailed legal and policy analysis of the executive orders and legislative proposals.

Anti-mask legislation has a prominent section in the report. Historically, the state maintained an anti-mask law for 175 years, but it was dropped in 2020 to help stop the spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, as incidents of antisemitic attacks increased in NYC, some political protestors have taken advantage of this legislative loosening. Unruly demonstrations have taken place across the city, particularly on college campuses, where masked protestors have repeatedly intimidated Jewish New Yorkers and others who question their position.

The outgoing Adams administration is hoping a bill will be introduced in the upcoming state legislative cycle as part of its strategy to protect the Jewish community and others from masked intimidation.

The report lays out a detailed roadmap for helping to prevent antisemitism in NYC through additional legislation, public messaging, citywide training initiatives, and “enhanced enforcement” efforts.

“After the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, I wasn’t afraid to say what so many New Yorkers were feeling: We were not alright. That was the truth and a call to action,” outgoing Mayor Eric Adams said in a Dec. 31 press release. “Confronting antisemitism has been a priority for our administration. New York City is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel — a point of pride and responsibility.”

The incoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has faced public criticism for his past statements criticizing Israel and for bring onto his transition team numerous individuals who participated in pro-Palestine protests and made antisemitic statements, as found in an Anti-Defamation League study. Mamdani, however, has repeatedly said he condemns hatred against Jewish people and would work to “root out antisemitism across the five boroughs.”

amNewYork reached out to Mamdani’s transition team for comment on this story, and is awaiting a response.

Moshe Davis, executive director of MOCA, said it is important for government to “speak with moral clarity” when working to eradicate antisemitism.

“In less than eight months, we established the first office of its kind in a major American city and built lasting tools to combat antisemitism,” Davis said. “This report is both a record of what we accomplished and a blueprint for what municipal government ought to do.”

Other actions under MOCA that are highlighted in the report include executive orders preventing discriminatory procurement practices against Israel and directing the NYPD to evaluate protest rules near houses of worship, including synagogues.

City officials said the report can serve as a valuable resource for other cities to adopt similar guidance and legal framework.