LATEST PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
News

Antiques Garage to close its doors

Started by Alan Boss, the Antiques Garage was

Started by Alan Boss, the Antiques Garage was one of the original "Chelsea Fleas;" popularized by locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Photo Credit: Antiques Garage

By ZOE LAKE/Special to amNewYork
Print

Chelsea's beloved Antiques Garage, a neighborhood fixture for the past 20 years will host its final sale this weekend to make room for imminent real-estate development.

Started by Alan Boss, who is affectionately known as "Lord of the Fleas," the Antiques Garage was one of the original "Chelsea Fleas;" popularized by locals, tourists, and celebrities alike.

The Antiques Garage has operated on the weekends for the past two decades out of a parking structure on West 25th between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The site will be turned into a $300 million, 270,000-square-foot hotel tower, according to published reports.

"The Chelsea markets have been part of the social fabric of New York for almost 40 years, The Garage, 20 of those years," Boss said. "While we are saddened to lose our former home The Garage, the rich diversity of merchandise offered to the public will continue on West 25th Street in our outdoor lot."

The Antiques Garage will be open for the last time on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Many vendors will continue to operate from the West 25th Street Market a half a block away between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Others will move to the Hell's Kitchen Flea Market on 39th between Ninth and 10th avenues, on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. year-round.

By ZOE LAKE/Special to amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium