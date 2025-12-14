Police outside the Chabad Lubavitch world headquarters on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Dec. 14, 2025.

At least 15 people are dead and 30 injured following a targeted attack against a Jewish community in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, prompting a major response from law enforcement, politicians and religious leaders in NYC.

According to reports, two gunmen opened fire from a bridge near the city’s popular Bondi Beach to shoot at people attending a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 14. More than 1,000 people were said to be at the gathering. Authorities have already called the horrific incident a terrorist attack.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. “An act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation. An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

He also described the incident as “shocking and distressing,” and thanked law enforcement and others who assisted for their prompt response.

Per a New York Times article, Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon of the New South Wales Police Force said that officers had found what they believed to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a vehicle linked to one of the suspects who had been killed. At press time, it remained unclear how the suspect was killed.

Video that surfaced online appears to show a civilian wrestle a long gun from a suspect who then backs away.

The Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America released a statement, calling the attack one of violent extremism.

“We are horrified by the shooting at a Chabad Chanukah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney. This act of violent extremism targeted a Jewish religious gathering during the most public expression of Jewish faith. This was a direct assault on Jewish life,” the statement read.

NYPD response following terrorist attack in Australia

Back home in NYC, the NYPD said it is monitoring the attacks in Australia, though there are no known connections to NYC.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration,” authorities said on Twitter (formerly X). “We are in touch with our Australian partners, and at this time we see no nexus to NYC.”

Law enforcement will also be increasing security at Jewish houses of worship and religious events throughout the Big Apple in response to the attack.

“We are deploying additional resources to public Hanukkah celebrations and synagogues out of an abundance of caution,” officials said. “As always, if you see something, say something.”

During a Sunday afternoon security briefing, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch discussed the tradition of Hanukkah and reiterated the NYPD’s commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe.

“I want Jewish New Yorkers to know the NYPD will always be there to protect Jewish communities’ right to worship freely, to gather openly and to celebrate without fear,” she said.

Mamdani mourns victims, including one with ties to Brooklyn

According to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Rabbi Eli Schlanger was killed in the attack and held “deep ties” to Crown Heights, a neighborhood in Brooklyn known for its Jewish culture and large Jewish population.

“While we are still waiting for all the facts to emerge, what we already know is devastating,” Mamdani wrote in a statement. “At least 11 dead, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who held deep ties to Crown Heights. At least 29 injured. Another Jewish community plunged into mourning and loss, a holiday of light so painfully reduced to a day of darkness.”

The incoming mayor, who has faced much criticism for his pro-Palestinian stance and rhetoric in opposition to the Israeli government, condemned Sunday’s attack in Australia as “a vile act of antisemitic terror.” Mamdani repeated his pledge to do everything he can to protect Jewish New Yorkers as the city’s next mayor.

“When I am mayor, I will work every day to keep Jewish New Yorkers safe—on our streets, our subways, at shul, in every moment of every day,” Mamdani said. “Let this be a purpose shared by every New Yorker, and let us banish this horrific violence to the past.”

Schlanger was the assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, and a key organizer of the area’s annual Hanukkah event, according to Chabad.org. He served as a rabbi and chaplain in the Bondi community for 18 years.

Reps from Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in Brooklyn told amNewYork that Schlanger studied in the borough at the Oholei Torah Yeshiva and at the Central Chabad Yeshiva at 770 Eastern Parkway.

Rabbi Shmaya Krinsky, executive director of Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters, said the Jewish community’s hearts were left broken after the attack.

“Despite the fact that we are heartbroken and reeling from this tragedy, it does not impact our resolve to continue the mission of spreading the light and the message of peace of the holidays, Hanukkah,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams discussed the Crown Heights connection during the security briefing.

“This is just not a random act of violence that took place in this anti-semitic and targeted Jewish people,” he said. “Among the murdered victims attacked were a rabbi who had ties to Crown Heights as well as a Holocaust survivor. Let me say that again, a rabbi, a Holocaust survivor was killed for being Jewish. Antisemitism has no place in our city, in our society, in our world.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn, said he is “horrified” by the attack, which took place on the first night of Hanukkah.

“Jews should be free to practice their faith in public without fear of the deadly acts of antisemitic hate that are rising in shocking fashion,” he said in a statement. “We mourn deeply with the families of the victims, the Australian Jewish community and all our Jewish brothers and sisters throughout the world.”

He went on to say it is a responsibility to eradicate antisemitism throughout the world.

“The perpetrators of this heinous act of terrorism must be swiftly brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Adams said he was “horrified” by the images emerging from Australia on Sunday. “Innocent souls were taken by vile antisemitism and hate,” he said. “May their memories be a blessing.”

Manhattan Council Member Erik Bottcher, who is also running to replace Jerry Nadler in Congress, said in statement he is “sickened” by the attack.

“This was not random violence. It was antisemitic terrorism, plain and unmistakable,” he said. “Jewish communities should never have to fear gathering openly, anywhere in the world. There is no room for neutrality here. Antisemitism kills, and it must be met with action, accountability, and zero tolerance.

Newly elected city comptroller Mark Levine said he received messages from Jewish New Yorkers asking about safety at public menorah lightings planned for Sunday night.

“The NYPD will be deploying additional resources at these events, and has stated that there is no known nexus between the Sydney attack and NYC,” he said, echoing the police department. “I personally will be at multiple lightings. I believe it is more important than ever that we are public and proud as Jewish New Yorkers.”

Council Member Inna Vernikov, who represents parts of Brooklyn and is a strong supporter of Israel and Jewish communities, said on X she is praying for the families of those murdered and hurt in the attack.

“This is how antisemitic incitement leads to violence and murder, and will not end with the Jews,” the council member said. “Thank you to the hero civilian who heroically tackled the gunman and prevented more bloodshed.”

Meanwhile, the suspects have not yet been named, but according to the New York Times, Lanyon said the assailant who was killed had been known to the police.