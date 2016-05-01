Antonio Ramos charged with No. 4 train stabbing in East Harlem, the NYPD says

The man was stabbed near the 125th Street station in East Harlem, police said.

A man was stabbed on the No. 4 uptown train near the 125th Street station in East Harlem on April 30, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Bike New York

A 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after he got into a fight with another man over a seat on the train on Saturday, police said.

The fight first started as the train passed Fulton Street as the two men argued over a seat on the northbound No. 4 train. As the train traveled north through the city, the argument escalated, police said.

Antonio Ramos, 57, then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the left hand, stomach and chest, near the station at 125th Street in East Harlem at about 12:20 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital Center and was expected to survive. Police said Ramos, from Brooklyn, was taken into custody and charged with assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of harassment.

The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Ramos was awaiting arraignment on Sunday. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.