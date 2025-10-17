Police sources say a man with a gun was subdued by bystanders and taken into custody at Civc Hall, a technology and innovation center, in Union Square

A 27-year-old man from Ohio was taken into custody Friday morning after walking onto a stage at Civic Hall in Union Square with a firearm and threatening to kill himself, police sources said.

The man waved the firearm before placing it to his head and making suicidal threats just before 10:30 a.m., according to sources. Event staff members tackled him and removed the weapon before officers arrived.

Police said the man was arrested without further incident, and no shots were fired. A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene, sources confirmed.

Authorities said charges are pending. No injuries were reported among attendees or staff.

The incident prompted an alert for a possible active shooter at Civic Hall, a technology and innovation center on East 14th Street, though police later confirmed there was no ongoing threat.

The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing and did not immediately release the Ohio man’s identity or further details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.