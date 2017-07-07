Armed man in bulletproof vest tries to enter Trump Tower to speak to Ivanka, NYPD says

The Bronx man claimed he was a U.S. senator, and said he wanted to speak with Trump about her clothing line, police said.

A Bronx man wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with knives was arrested after he tried to get into Trump Tower to see first daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday, police said.

Adames Benitez, 52, claimed he was a U.S. senator, and said he wanted to speak with Trump about her clothing line, police said. He also said he was the owner of the building, which is on Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in midtown.

He was prevented from getting in to the building at about 4 p.m. when Secret Service noticed the ballistic vest under his jacket, police said.

Benitez had two throwing knives, a sock with a metal object inside and a fake ID, according to police.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation and later arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a forged instrument.

Trump was not in the building at the time. She is traveling with the president on his trip to Germany.