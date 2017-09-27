Armed man steals livery cabs in the Bronx, NYPD says

The man threatened the drivers with a gun or a knife, police said.

An armed man stole four livery cabs and attempted to steal a fifth within a week in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The man’s crime spree began on Monday, Sept. 18, at about 8:50 p.m. when he got into a red livery cab that was stopped at a red light near 169th Street and Third Avenue in Morrisania, police said. He displayed a gun and demanded the driver get out, they said. He fled with the car in an unknown direction.

The suspect stole three more cabs over the next four days, according to police. Two of the robberies happened after the man was picked up at Fordham Road and Webster Avenue, and the third occurred in Norwood near East Gun Hill Road and Decatur Avenue.

Each time, he displayed a knife, and in one case, he put the knife on the driver’s throat, cops said.

The man tried to take a fifth cab early Monday morning at about 1:15 a.m. near Broadway and West 242nd Street in Fieldston, but the driver resisted. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect on Tuesday.