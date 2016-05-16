Armed men robbed Bronx apartment, attacked couple while 4-year-old son was in the room, the NYPD says

Two men displayed a gun and a knife when they entered the apartment, police said.

Two men, one armed with a gun and the other armed with a knife, robbed a man and his wife in their Bronx apartment as the couple’s 4-year-old son watched, the NYPD said.

The men followed the 43-year-old man to his apartment on Morris Avenue last Sunday and forced their way in, police said. Displaying their weapons, the suspects demanded money and jewelry, police said.

Police said the intruders then used physical force against the man and his 28-year-old wife, while their son was in the room. The men took an ottoman, cellphones, jewelry and cash before fleeing the location, police said.

The victims were not seriously injured, police said.

The men, both described as around 6 feet tall, drove off in a black Acura TL with a New York license plate, police said. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and the other was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.