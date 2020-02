The victim was from Fordham Heights, police said.

An arrest has been made in relation to the death of a Bronx man in his late 20s, police said.

On Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., Christopher Cabrera was found unconscious near the corner of Elm Place and E. Fordham Road, police said. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Eric Ortiz, 54, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

Cabrera, of Fordham Heights, was found with stab wounds to his torso, police said.