Two cuffed for deadly Times Square stabbing that claimed Rhode Island man’s life

Two suspects who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Times Square last month were booked on murder charges Tuesday.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Paul Ohore and 29-year-old Alagie Jatta in the Bronx on Dec. 16. The pair had been wanted for the Nov. 24 deadly stabbing of 23-year-old Daevon Silva of Rhode Island in a crime that shocked the city.

Authorities allege that Ohore, Jatta, and a third still unapprehended individual argued with Silva just after 1 a.m. on West 49th Street and 7 Avenue in the heart of the Big Apple. During the dispute, Silva was beaten and stabbed multiple times in the back and right thigh.

EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the incident report that the attack stemmed from a prior feud. The victim had allegedly loaned a vehicle to someone who had failed to pay and return the car.

The night before the murder, sources familiar with the case said, Silva got into a fist fight with a person over the vehicle; police believe his murder was retaliatory.

Authorities allege that Jatta allegedly struck Silva with a bat while Ohore allegedly stabbed him.

Detectives removed both Jatta and Ohore from the Midtown North Precinct in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon. Both men refused to answer amNewYork’s questions about the fatal attack.

Jatta and Ohore have been charged with murder. The third attacker remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.